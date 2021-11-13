Video: Lamar Jackson Expresses Frustration With Offense

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson paced the Ravens sideline against the Dolphins, imploring his teammates to play better.

Jackson was obviously angry and frustrated at his team's performance in the 22-10 loss.

“I was hot. Like, we weren’t scoring any points," Jackson said. "We were putting our defense out there. They played a great game. Dolphins had their great plays on offense. But I feel our defense played lights out, man. We just weren’t getting it done on offense. So that's why I was mad. Because if you were on offense, you would be mad, too. Like, you know? They played a great game.”

Jackson was also upset at his performance.

He completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked four times as he struggled to find open wide receivers.'

Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Ravens also got off to a slow start again, mustering a single field goal in the first half. Over nine games, they have scored just 27 points in the first quarter.

"Every week. It's ridiculous," Jackson said. "I don't understand it either. We just have to do a better job at that. You know, hit the ground running, like we’re supposed to do. And that starts by staying calm and just doing us. Don't put nothing extra on our minds.”

After the game, Jackson expressed how the team is still unified and will work hard to fix some of the challenges on offense. He's hoping the performance against the Dolphins was an aberration.

“Our guys are good. We got grown men here," he said. "Like I always say, it's a brotherhood. We’re not pointing no fingers in here. Not never. We’re going to get right. Got to. Trust.

"We'll get it fixed, though. We have a lot of games left in the season. We're good.”