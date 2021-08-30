Lamar Jackson: 'I Want To Get Better Each And Every Day'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson found value in getting some reps in the final preseason game and now he'll turn his attention to the Las Vegas Raiders, who struggled defensively last season.

Las Vegas allowed the third-most points in the league (29.9 points) and created 15 turnovers, which also ranked in the bottom third of the league.

Jackson is ready to rev up the intensity for the prime-time regular-season opener Monday, Sept. 13.

“I’ve always been focused," Jackosn said. "My focus was never gone. I want to get better each and every day if I can. Whether it’s the mindset of the game or the physical part. I’ve always been focused.”

Jackson missed the first week of practice because of COVID-19. He was also held out of the first two preseason games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

He played one series against Washington in the final preseason game was 3-of-4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice.

“Yeah, just to get my feet wet for the regular season. I’ve got to feel that contact, that real contact because you know guys in practice aren’t hitting me or anything like that. It was great to get my feet wet.”

Jackson was also able to play behind starting offensive line of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva for the first time, which was also beneficial.

“We’ve just been competing against each other in practice," Jackson said. "To get out there and actually feel the presence of the line and know what they are going to be doing, it felt pretty good.”

Jackson also didn't waste any time connecting with his favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews, He targeted Andrews twice for 27 yards, including a key first down.

“That was just one of many," Jackson said. "We just have to keep going, keep grinding.”

The Ravens now have two weeks to be grinding and get ready for the Raiders.