Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Man of the People

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is frequently out in the community mingling with fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jackson brought a woman to tears after getting her money to buy a pair of shoes at a store in the mall. Jackson then stopped and posed for photos. It's not clear whether the store was in Baltimore or in Jackson's home state of Florida.

"There's nobody who ever did that for me. I thank you very much," the woman said in the video.

Later, he randomly showed up at an event hosted by former teammate Willie Snead in Palm Beach County, Fla. Jackson signed autographs and posed for pictures with young fans.

Earlier this month, Jackson unexpectedly stopped by the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore to visit with students and serve up some lunch at a Chick-fil-A.

Jackson used a scooter to travel through camps and excited the students with each stop. He even stopped by the practice of the women's lacrosse team and took a picture with the group.

Jackson has become famous for making these types of visits. Last year, he gave impromptu lessons to a group of young football players at a public park in Florida.