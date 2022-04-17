Skip to main content

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Man of the People

Ravens QB loves to mingle with fans.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is frequently out in the community mingling with fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jackson brought a woman to tears after getting her money to buy a pair of shoes at a store in the mall. Jackson then stopped and posed for photos. It's not clear whether the store was in Baltimore or in Jackson's home state of Florida. 

"There's nobody who ever did that for me. I thank you very much," the woman said in the video.

Later, he randomly showed up at an event hosted by former teammate Willie Snead in Palm Beach County, Fla. Jackson signed autographs and posed for pictures with young fans. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this month, Jackson unexpectedly stopped by the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore to visit with students and serve up some lunch at a Chick-fil-A. 

Jackson used a scooter to travel through camps and excited the students with each stop. He even stopped by the practice of the women's lacrosse team and took a picture with the group.

Jackson has become famous for making these types of visits. Last year, he gave impromptu lessons to a group of young football players at a public park in Florida.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

1355776596
News

Washington Cornerback Named Best Fit for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
USATSI_17021576
News

Can The Ravens Replenish Their Defense?

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
IMG_4670
News

Ravens Eric DeCosta Ranked 15th Among Top 22 NFL General Managers

By Todd KarpovichApr 16, 2022
gywu79lqo6fdjw1b1mip
News

Ravens Will Have to Move Quickly to Grab Edge Rusher in Draft

By Todd KarpovichApr 16, 2022
45428a7ee8da45d8b7d1de204b134549
News

21 Prospects, Including Several Linked to Ravens, Will Attend 2022

By Todd KarpovichApr 15, 2022
download
News

State of Maryland Takes Measure to Secure Long-Term Commitment from Ravens

By Todd KarpovichApr 15, 2022
GettyImages-1347119064-e1649882968360
News

A Look At The Ravens Free Agents That Have Found New Homes

By Todd KarpovichApr 15, 2022
1235078807
News

Ravens Draft Prospect: Defensive End Jermaine Johnson

By Todd KarpovichApr 14, 2022