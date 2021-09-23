September 23, 2021
Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice Because of Illness

Baltimore QB also did flip into end zone.
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday's practice because of an "illness."

Baltimore did not provide any other information. 

However, Jackson is dealing with a stomach bug and should be able to play Sunday against the Lions, according to the NFL Network.

Jackson admitted that he was sore after that flip into the end zone against the Chiefs, but that was not part of the injury report.

He spoke to the media on Wednesday.

"I’m kind of sore," Jackson said about the flip. "I didn’t want to tell Coach [Harbaugh], because Coach probably would have said something to me about flipping next time. So, I don’t know. I’d probably do it again, though. It was pretty cool.” 

The other Ravens players who did not practice were:

WR Marquise Brown (ankle)

DeShon Elliott (concussion)

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

 DE Derek Wolfe (hip/back)

Limited participation was:

OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

NT Brandon Williams (neck)

CB Tavon Young (knee).

The Lions who did not participate in practice Thursday were:

LB Jamie Collins Sr. (NIR - rest)

OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee)

Limited participation was:

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Julian Okwara (neck)

OLB Romeo Okwara (shoulder)

WR Kalif Raymond (thigh)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

