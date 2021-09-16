September 16, 2021
SI SportsBook: Lamar Jackson More Than 3-Point Underdog At Home for First Time as Starter

Baltimore plays Kansas City in Week 2.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are 3.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City City Chiefs in their prime-time Week 2 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, according to SI Sports Book

It's the first time that the Ravens are more than a 3-point underdog at home with quarterback Lamar Jackson as a starter. 

It's also the first time in 10 regular-season games with Jackson as their starter that Ravens aren't favored.

The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past three seasons. 

