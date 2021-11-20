Lamar Jackson Primed for Bounce-Back Game Against Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated during the Ravens loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Baltimore struggled to contain Miami's pass rush and Jackson was sacked four times.

Jackson and his teammates are determined to play better this week against the Chicago Bears.

“We’ve got great coaches. Things happen<' Jackson said. "They caught us off guard. Things didn’t work how we wanted to work during the game. Coach has got a different game plan – that’s why they’re our coaches – and we’re not worried about it. We’re going to go out there, we’re going to play football, and if we see them again, it’ll be different.”

Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception in the 22-10 loss to Miami. He had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Ravens also got off to a slow start again, mustering a single field goal in the first half. Over nine games, they have scored just 27 points in the first quarter.

“We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to move on," Jackson said. "There’s a lot of season left to play, and each game is a playoff game to us right now. We want to win it all, we want to win every game, and it starts with the Chicago Bears. We’ve got to go in there – because those guys are hungry as well – and we’ve got to play football. That’s it."

The Dolphins stayed in Cover Zero almost the entire game to keep the pressure on Jackson.

The Ravens were held to season lows in points and total yards (304).

Jackson is confident the Ravens will move the ball if they face Cover Zero again.

“It’s a little bit of everything. It’s dependent on where the extra guy is blitzing from, what side he’s coming on, what routes you’ve got designed [and] open on that play when they call that cover-zero blitz – things like that," Jackson said. "Sometimes, you can hold the ball, or you might have a guy running a post [route]; you can throw that deep and let him make a play on the ball. But it’s a little bit of everything with that.”