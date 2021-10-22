Lamar Jackson Racking Up Huge Yardage for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson is putting together an outstanding season for the Ravens.

He's racking up huge yardage by running and throwing the football, leading Baltimore to a 5-1 record.

Jackson accounts for 82% of the Ravens yards, compared to 65% last season, the largest increase in the NFL, according to ESPN.

Jackson is passing for 281 yards per game after throwing for 184 yards last season.

The Ravens are also giving Jackson more opportunities to throw the ball and he's attempted 32 passes per game, compared to 25 in 2020.

"He’s maturing, he’s growing, [and] he understands this offense so well," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "He’s always had great ball placement [and] great eyes, but just the way he’s seeing the game, the game is progressing. It’s slowed down to him a bunch. I think you just see the way he’s able to facilitate it. I think every game we’ve played, there’s been nine, 10 [or] 12 guys touching the ball from his passes – that’s big."

Last week in a 34-6 victory over the Chargers, Jackson earned his 35th career win as a starting quarterback and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (34 wins) for the most wins by a quarterback prior to his 25th birthday in NFL history. Jackson turns 25 in January.

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber performance over the first six games of 2021. He is ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,686 yards passing. Jackson has thrown for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

He leads the team with 392 yards rushing with another two scores.