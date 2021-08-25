Lamar Jackson Scoffs at Notion Teams Are Going 'Figure Him Out'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some NFL analysts say this is the year that teams will figure out how to stop Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson scoffed at the notion opponents can slow him down.

“I mean, I’m going to keep playing football," Jackson said. "We’re going to see, but I doubt it. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. We’re going to play ball.”

Jackson is entering his fourth year as the Ravens starting quarterback and expectations are soaring.

Jackson silenced many critics by winning the first playoff game of his young career last season at Tennessee. Still, he has his detractors that claim his style of play can’t win a Super Bowl.

The outside noise doesn’t bother him.

The Ravens are once again among the favorites to win a title and Jackson is continuing to evolve as a quarterback.

“I’m going to try to be more of a vocal leader,” Jackson said at the recent OTAs. “I always say that, but I’ve got to start presenting it how it should, [how] the guys are wanting me to sometimes. But lead by example, work hard. We’re trying not to make mistakes. If we do make a mistake, we’re going to repeat it until it’s right.

“We’re trying to perfect our craft. We’re trying to be perfect out there, even though some things are not going to be perfect – but we’re trying to make it happen. So, that’s about it – just lead by example.”

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career.

His accuracy and fundamentals are much improved despite missing a week of practice because of COVID-19.

"It’s been working, He said. "[Quarterbacks] Coach [James] Urban, he’s been on us, making us keep doing it over and over in practices, pre-practice and stuff like that, and after practice. So, it’s been working, and I hope we keep doing it.”

The biggest storyline of the offseason is whether Jackson and the Ravens will agree to a contract extension. The two sides have talked about a new deal and negotiations will likely heat up in the coming weeks.

Not that he's distracted by the talks.

"We haven’t hit a regular-season game; we haven’t played five games yet in the regular season," Jackson said. "We don’t know how it’s going to play out. We’re just going to keep grinding until the time comes.”