Rankings: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Quarterback Situation in NFL

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have the fifth-best quarterback situation in the NFL, according to rankings by Sports Illustrated Connor Orr.

Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. Jackson is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

The top five QB rankings are:

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Depth chart: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur 

"The best young player in the game, Mahomes is only developing within an offense that is punishingly broad on opponents and can expand further as Mahomes adds more tools. Mahomes will soon be the most expensive quarterback in the NFL, but is worth every penny."

2. Green Bay Packers: Depth chart: Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle, Manny Wilkins

"Seeing Rodgers in person last year during the NFC championship game reinforced my belief that there are a very small percentage of players who can improve their team’s respective situations almost entirely alone. Even at 36, Rodgers is still elite and, for the 2020 season, has just the 10th-highest cap hit among active quarterbacks."

3. Seattle Seahawks: Depth chart: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith

"Had it not been for Lamar Jackson’s meteoric rise last season, I think we would be talking a little more about Wilson’s incredible season. He has developed into one of the best singular playmakers in the sport, a player who can conjure positive yardage out of complete and total disaster."

4. Dallas Cowboys: Depth chart: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson

"Prescott led the league in defensive adjusted yards above replacement last year. He was incredibly efficient, led the league in passing yards and kept his mistake-prone moments to a minimum. The exciting part about Prescott is that we may just be scratching the surface of what the 26-year-old can accomplish."

5. Baltimore Ravens 

Depth chart: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley

"Jackson gets an edge here due to his affordability over the coming years (two more seasons on the back end of his rookie deal, which log less than $6 million total against the cap). The 2019 MVP is growing into an elite player before our eyes and has the backing of a brilliant and flexible organization."

The Ravens had the league's most dynamic offense last season and set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Jackson was the key to that success and had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is just ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

The question is what can he do for an encore?

Jackson and Mahomes will square off for a third straight time this upcoming season.

 

