Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season.

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Depth Chart:

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley

Unrestricted Free Agents: None

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

Jackson will spend the offseason further honing his passing skills.

RG3 was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Griffin went 11 of 21 for 96 yards with an interception in the 28-10 victory. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries.

Overall, RG3 threw for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (64 passer rating). He also ran for 70 yards.

McSorley, a rookie sixth-round pick from Penn State, did not see any action at quarterback and was expected to play on special teams, but he was also limited in that role. He did have a first down on a 1-yard run in the Week 17 game against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens must decide whether they will keep three quarterbacks in 2020. McSorley was on the active roster for the entire season because he would have been picked up by another team is placed on the practice squad.

McSorley was solid in the preseason and will battle Griffin for the main backup role this upcoming season.