Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season. 

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Depth Chart:

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups:  Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley

Unrestricted Free Agents:  None

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

Jackson will spend the offseason further honing his passing skills.

RG3 was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Griffin went 11 of 21 for 96 yards with an interception in the 28-10 victory. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries.

Overall, RG3 threw for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions (64 passer rating). He also ran for 70 yards. 

McSorley, a rookie sixth-round pick from Penn State, did not see any action at quarterback and was expected to play on special teams, but he was also limited in that role. He did have a first down on a 1-yard run in the Week 17 game against Pittsburgh.  

The Ravens must decide whether they will keep three quarterbacks in 2020. McSorley was on the active roster for the entire season because he would have been picked up by another team is placed on the practice squad. 

McSorley was solid in the preseason and will battle Griffin for the main backup role this upcoming season. 

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Theronimo

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. Here are the top five moments with video.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Jackson, Ravens Teammates Have Solid Showing in Pro-Bowl Victory

Lamar Jackson shined on the big stage. The Ravens quarterback was 16-of-23 for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.(104.4 passer rating). Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was the recipient of one of those scores on with a three-yard reception in the end zone. Overall, the Ravens had 12 players appear in the game, the most of any team. Baltimore's coaching staff, including John Harbaugh, also led the AFC team.

Todd Karpovich

Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. Bryant now want to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Former Ravens Receiver Anquan Boldin Helps Deliver Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy

Former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin helped deliver the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami. Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, played a key role in the Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII champion.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs. However, the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round. Here are Baltimore' final grades.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Takes Center Stage at Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson has the charisma that makes him naturally entertaining in front of the camera. During the season, he mesmerized defenses with his jukes and spin moves, or finding receivers in the back or corners of the end zone. In short he was a human, highlight reel. This week, Jackson took center stage at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jackson was mic'd up during practice and had some several light moments with teammates.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye. The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens