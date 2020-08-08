Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks again this season?

The Ravens are leaning toward carrying three quarterbacks for the third straight season, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore had gone eight consecutive years (2010-2017) with just two quarterbacks on the roster.

"We’ll see," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We historically didn’t carry three quarterbacks, just because you can use that extra roster spot [for] special teams, extra lineman, a specialty player, pass rusher and things like that that we’ve done in the past.

"We’ve had the three guys who we like, and we didn’t necessarily think the guys we had would make it to the practice squad – in last year’s case, Trace [McSorley]. So, that’s what we did last year. This year, I would say that’s the plan, and we’ll just have to see how it shakes out.”

Starter Lamar Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Griffin is currently second on the depth chart and appeared in seven games last season, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries.

Griffin completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 96 yards with an interception in a 28-10 victory over the Steelers in the regular-season finale. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Griffin is confident he can still be a starter for a team in the NFL, so he could be moving on in the short-term.

The Ravens selected McSorley in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft after he had a stellar career at Penn State. He was a gameday inactive in Weeks 1-16, but the Ravens did not want to put him on the practice squad because another team would have scooped him up. They face the same dilemma this season.

In addition, the Ravens will likely try to stash Tyler Huntley, an undrafted player from Utah, on the practice squad. Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores.

During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Lombardi Award.