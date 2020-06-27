RavenCountry
Ravens confident Patrick Queen will be a quick study

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie Patrick Queen will have to make up for the lost time when training camp opens next month.

The team has not been able to hold offseason workouts because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Queen, a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, is expected to start immediately at middle linebacker, so he'll have to adapt quickly to his new surroundings. 

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is confident Queen has a solid football I.Q. and will be effective picking up the nuances of his aggressive defense.  

"I think that it’s going to be a challenge for him because of the practice time that he’s missed," Martindale said. "But I know in just speaking with him and being in meetings with him, I think this kid can handle it. 

"We’re lucky that we drafted a smart, and then driven player. He’s going to rise to this challenge. Will it be perfect? No, but we don’t expect that coming out as a rookie." 

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh envisions Queen playing a critical role as a rookie. 

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle. Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said.

Last season, Queen was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round pick in the draft.

The Ravens are hoping that success carries over to the NFL.  

"The thing of it is, you can see that he doesn’t repeat errors," Martindale said. "You can see that in games. On something that he did wrong, you can see him fix it within a game when you are studying his college tape. 

"I can’t wait to get him going. If you’re going to make mistakes … It’s just like I told him, ‘If you are going to make a mistake, make it a 100 miles per hour mistake.’ We can live with that.”

