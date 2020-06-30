RavenCountry
Patrick Queen learned to dominate behind Devin White at LSU

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen quietly worked hard and waited patiently behind Devin White at LSU.

White emerged as one of the nation's top linebackers and was the first-ever Tigers player to win the Butkus Award. That performance boosted White's draft prospects as a junior and he was taken by the Buccaneers with the fifth overall selection of the 2019 draft.

That proved to be a wide decision for Tampa Bay as White continued to dominate as a rookie. He finished with 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, earning a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team. 

Meanwhile, Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game. The Ravens pounced on Queen with the 28th overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Now, Baltimore hopes Queen can continue to follow White's career arc. 

“So, two years, going into this year, I sat behind Devin White and just learned from him," Queen said. "I got a few starts my sophomore year at the end of the season, and then coming into this year I started right away. Just a lot of prayers, a lot of patience and self-determination to get back on the field, but every opportunity I got I took full advantage of and tried to make the best of my opportunity.”

Queen finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Coach John Harbaugh expects Queen to mostly play at middle linebacker and stay on the field for almost every defensive snap.

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle. Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said.  

