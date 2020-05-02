Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens Are the Perfect Match

The Baltimore Ravens decision to select Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was also popular in Baton Rouge, La.

"There are those few picks in every NFL draft that once they're handed down and announced by the commissioner, you can't help but think, 'man that makes so much sense.' When the Baltimore Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 overall pick in last week's NFL draft, it felt like the perfect marriage," wrote Glen West, publisher of LSU Country, an SI team channel.

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

It was no secret Baltimore needed to add a linebacker in this year's draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Queen will fill that void, along with Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State.

"Queen's quickness, ability to play sideline to sideline and make plays in the backfield will make him an instant fan favorite in Baltimore, a fan base that has become used to watching elite defensive play," West wrote. "The 20-year-old LSU linebacker is the next in line and should earn ample playing time as a rookie."