Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Finishes Third in DROY Voting

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen made a key impact in his rookie season, leading the team in tackles.

However, it was not enough for Queen to garner Defensive Rookie of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young, the second overall selection in the 2020 draft, took home with honors with 42.5 votes.

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, the 64th pick, finished second with 4.5 votes. Queen, the 28th overall selection, was third with two votes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the 45th selection, finished with a sole vote.

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defensed.

"He’s a very diligent guy, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s very coachable. He works very hard, and he’s smart. He learns from coaching. He learns from practice, and he learns from game experience. So, [with] all of those things, now he has a lot of football under his belt. He’s continued to improve steadily throughout the year.

"He and I just had that conversation about 1% improvement every day. He brought it up; it’s something that we talk about a lot. However many days we’ve been at it, I’d say he’s at least that much better than he was when he first got here as a pro football player. So, he’s done a very good job.”

Young Ied all rookies with 7.5 sacks, along with 44 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, four passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown over 15 games.