Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Looking to Improve in Pass Coverage

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had a mostly solid rookie season.

He led the team in tackles and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors behind Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

However, Queen faced some criticism for his ability to drop back in coverage and allowed three touchdowns with a 104.4 passer rating, according to Pro Football Reference.

That's an issue he plans to remedy this season.

"As I look back, pass coverage, stuff is so easy that I’m getting now, that last year I was just messing up time and time and time again," Queen said. "And it wasn’t always the same stuff; it was just different stuff. So, once I learned, something hit me, something new … Now, it’s just simplifying everything, and just the experience is patting down. So, I’m learning it. I really can’t wait for the season to start, so everybody could see how much work I’ve put in to be better.”

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defended.

However, did miss 12 tackles, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

Queen did not have the luxury of offseason workouts last year because of COVID-19. He has participated in all of the OTAs this year and is poised to have a successful season.

“I’m proud of myself. It’s hard to make it to this level – let alone be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. So, I’m proud of myself, and I’m still hard on myself," Queen said.