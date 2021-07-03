Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Named '2021 Breakout Star'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had a solid rookie season.

He led the team in tackles and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors behind Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

Entering his second year with a full offseason under his belt, Queen is poised to become Baltimore's "2021 Breakout Star," according to the NFL Network:

"Patrick Queen﻿, linebacker. I know some of you might think I'm crazy to have Queen listed here, because he was pretty darn good as a rookie. And I understand that. Dude was a 16-game starter. Piled up more than 100 tackles. Logged three sacks. Forced a couple of fumbles. But he's going to be even better in Year 2, as he gets more comfortable in pass coverage. Guy has the tools, as a spectacular athlete, but playing linebacker in today's pass-happy NFL ain't easy. He'll get there. Especially now that he's getting a real offseason to prepare."

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defended.

However, did miss 12 tackles, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

Queen did not have the luxury of OTAs last year because of COVID-19. He has participated in all of the workouts this year and is poised to have a successful season.

“I’m proud of myself. It’s hard to make it to this level – let alone be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. So, I’m proud of myself, and I’m still hard on myself," Queen said.