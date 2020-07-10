RavenCountry
Patrick Queen emerging as leading Rookie of Year candidate

Todd Karpovich

The lofty expectations continue to build for Ravens rookie Patrick Queen.

The team's first-round pick from LSU has emerged as one of the early front-runners to secure NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year honors by several pundits. Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Queen to mostly play at middle linebacker and stay on the field for almost every defensive snap. 

"Queen is not only fast in a straight line, but his scrape explosiveness is extremely impressive and he can cover both tight ends and running backs down the field," NFL Lance Zierlein, NFL Media Draft Analyst told NFL,com. "He plays with an alpha mentality and should stack plenty of tackles for a proven defense in Year 1."

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

The Ravens had a void at middle linebacker heading into this offseason and pounced when Queen was available with the 28th overall pick. He's going to get plenty of opportunities to make plays and build that resume for Rookie of the Year. 

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle," Harbaugh said. "Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package." 

Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Some former NFL players are wary of Lamar Jackson landing a Patrick Mahomes-like deal with the Ravens because of the potential wear and tear in his career.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens top list for NFL's 'Most Complete Team' in 2020

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens edged the Chiefs, 49ers and Saints for the NFL's top roster heading into the 2020 season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens defer season tickets, cap attendance at 14,000

The Ravens might have set the bar for other NFL teams with their 2020 attendance policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III says: "Sources say there will be no preseason this year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' RB Mark Ingram 'hopeful' NFL season will proceed

Ravens running back Mark Ingram has worked hard this offseason and he remains "hopeful" the NFL season will proceed as planned.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

NFL, players still need common ground with training camp

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and running back Mark Ingram are optimistic about training camp, but the NFL and players need common ground.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Brown continues to add bulk, strength for Ravens

Marquise Brown has been a beast this offseason and he has routinely posted videos of his arduous workouts for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to deliver a repeat performance for his fantasy owners in 2020 depends as much on his coaches as it does on him.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens might have set the bar for NFL attendance policies

The Ravens have been proactive in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, from celebrity Zoom calls to setting attendance guidelines.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson cancels 'Fun Day with LJ' in Florida

Lamar Jackson canceled plans to host the third annual "Fun Day with LJ" in Florida amid continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens