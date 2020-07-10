Patrick Queen emerging as leading Rookie of Year candidate

The lofty expectations continue to build for Ravens rookie Patrick Queen.

The team's first-round pick from LSU has emerged as one of the early front-runners to secure NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year honors by several pundits. Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Queen to mostly play at middle linebacker and stay on the field for almost every defensive snap.

"Queen is not only fast in a straight line, but his scrape explosiveness is extremely impressive and he can cover both tight ends and running backs down the field," NFL Lance Zierlein, NFL Media Draft Analyst told NFL,com. "He plays with an alpha mentality and should stack plenty of tackles for a proven defense in Year 1."

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

The Ravens had a void at middle linebacker heading into this offseason and pounced when Queen was available with the 28th overall pick. He's going to get plenty of opportunities to make plays and build that resume for Rookie of the Year.

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle," Harbaugh said. "Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package."