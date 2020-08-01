LSU prepared Patrick Queen for the rigors of the NFL.

Queen was selected by the Ravens with the 28th overall selection in this year's draft with the expectation that he will be a three-down at middle linebacker.

Queen and the rest of the rookies did not have an opportunity to practice prior to this year's training camp because of restrictions with he COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Queen is confident he can absorb the Ravens' playbook and be ready to make an impact in the regular-season opener against the Browns. His training at LSU has helped him adapt to the ongoing challenges.

"Just coming in [on] short notice, trying to get ready for the season,"Queen said. "The vets already are ahead of everything, and you are playing catch-up. It’s tough, but at the same time you have to come in to work. Being at LSU, we were prepared for that – battled-tested and just ready to get acclimated with whatever situation occurs.

"So, that’s what my main focus is right now; just to get acclimated with everything. Try to get to know my teammates. Try to become that person that everybody wants me to be.”

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

Queen is ready to show them what they've been missing.

"It’s a great feeling to just be able to embrace what you have been working for your whole life," Queen said. "You can only imagine and dream of being in this position. And Just being in this position, I want to take full advantage of it. I want to be the best player that I could actually become. So, every day I come in, I come in to work.

"I talk to ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] a lot. I talk to strength coaches. I talk to my position coach, nutritionist. I talk to [everybody], so I can just be the best player that I can be. All those little things, I’m taking key-to-key, piece-to-piece, and I’m just trying to elevate my game.”