Patrick Queen ready to continue the strong tradition at MLB for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have a strong tradition at middle linebacker, producing standout players such as  Hall-of-Famer, Ray Lewis, Jamie Sharper, Bart Scott, and C.J. Mosley. 

Rookie Patrick Queen is ready to carry the torch.

"All eyes are on you, so everything you’ve got to do, you’ve got to do it to the best of your ability. You’ve got to be that leader," Queen said about playing middle linebacker. "You’ve got to carry yourself well. You’ve got to be that vocal guy in and out. Every day I come in trying to be the best that I can be, like I said, trying to be the best teammate I can be, the best player, and just the best person in general. 

"Every day I’m coming into meetings and giving 110 percent in meetings, 110 percent in walk-throughs. Each day I’m just trying to elevate my game and trying to be like I said, the guy that everybody expects me to be.”

Coach John Harbaugh expects Queen, who was the team's 28th overall selection from LSU to mostly play at middle linebacker and stay on the field for almost every defensive snap. 

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle. Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said.

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Queen is confident his experience for the Tigers will help him get quickly acclimated to the NFL.

"My biggest thing is just the level of competition is always greater in the NFL than it is in college," he said. "Just being able to play in the SEC and playing hard-nosed football every week, I feel like that prepared me for the NFL, especially with having Tommy Moffitt as my strength coach, ‘Coach O’ [Ed Orgeron] as my head coach, Dave Aranda as my assistant [coach] and many other guys who just prepared me for this level. Like I said, I’m excited to get started.”

