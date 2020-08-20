SI.com
RavenCountry
Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

Todd Karpovich

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen.

He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

The NFL canceled all of the preseason games amid the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. As a result, Queen won't get his first reps until the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

Coach John Harbaugh expects Queen to be ready, but he'll be a work in progress throughout the season. 

"I think he’s right on schedule. He wants to be right, he really studies, he’s very conscientious, and he’s a rookie at the same time – without reps in the offseason," Harbaugh said. "So, I would say he’s doing really well – better than anticipated, but he’s not there yet. He has a lot to learn, and that’s going to be the case all year." 

Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, will play mostly at 'Mike,' but he has the flexibility to move around. Fellow rookie Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State, will start off at 'Will' in the base package, but will also spend some time at strong-side linebacker. 

Both players have flashed during training camp. However, the Ravens won't fully know what they are capable of contributing until they're in a real game.

The learning curve will last the entire year. 

."Throughout the course of the season, for rookies, every day is a new day. There is not going to be one day from now until the end of the season that will be something that they’ve seen before – not until the second year," Harbaugh said. "[If] you talk to the second-year guys, they’ll tell you that. They feel so much more in-tune because they know what to expect. So, that’ll be part of it, but I also think he’s going to be a real, major contributor this year, right where he’s at.”

