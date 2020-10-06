Ravens Rookie Patrick Queen Making Progress at Middle Linebacker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Late in the second quarter, Washington Football Team had an opportunity to cut into the Ravens' lead with the ball on the 1-yard line.

Just as running back Peyton Barber leaped toward the end zone, he was knocked down by a one-armed block by rookie linebacker Patrick Queen for a loss of yardage.

Queen finished the game with a team-high 12 tackles and the Ravens rolled to a 31-17 victory. While Queen has some challenges in pass coverage, coach John Harbaugh is pleased with his progress.

"He played really well. The run game, I’ll tell you ... he made a lot of good plays. He was sorting the schemes," Harbaugh said. "He read the schemes well. He made a bunch of tackles for us at the point of attack and also, some rally tackles, too. In coverage, he’s doing well. Man-coverage, he’s got speed. He works on his technique; he’s always working on that. He did pretty well with that, [but he] always can improve."

Queen leads the Ravens with 33 tackles on the season. He had a nose for the ball and is a solid tackler. However, opponents have tried to attack him with underneath passes and quick slants — areas where Queen is still adjusting to the speed of the game.

"Zone-coverage, I think, is probably the toughest thing for the inside ‘backers as young guys, because it’s not just so much as just dropping back there and seeing where they throw the ball," Harbaugh said. "There’s a lot of matches that go on [and] a lot of pattern reads. There are different things you have to understand on the run; if they get four receivers on one side or is it balanced? It changes up who they’re matching off of.

"So, he’s doing a good job with that, but he knows that’s probably the one area where he can continue to improve. And that’s just going to happen with time, because he’s young and it’s really more of an experience issue with the zone drops.”

The Ravens selected Queen with the 28th overall pick in this year's draft.

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

The Ravens expected him to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker and flashed in his debut against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with his first career sack, a forced fumble and a team-high eight tackles.

Queen led Baltimore again the following week with nine tackles in a 33-16 victory over Houston.

However, the rookie had some struggles Week 3 against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose quick passes kept the Ravens off-balance in the 34-20 victory. Queen overreacted on a couple of plays and was caught out of position, He was eventually replaced in the fourth quarter by Chris Board.

Harbaugh is confident Queen has learned from the experience and will be a key playmaker.

"The thing about the Kansas City game, that was a tough game for all of us," Harbaugh said. "They had us on the ropes. We didn’t play our best – anybody. I went back and watched the tape on Patrick [Queen] and I thought the tape was better than the feeling during the game. But he had a really good game against Washington and we’re real pleased with him.”