Patrick Queen Wears the Crown in His First Pro Battle with Joe Burrow

BALTIMORE — It didn't take long for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to get reacquainted with his former LSU teammate — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Queen drilled Burrow for a strip-sack at midfield in the second quarter of Baltimore's dominant 27-3 victory. Queen finished with a team-high six tackles, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries — one of which he returned for a 52-yard touchdown.

"Joe knows I’ll talk a little trash, but Joe’s my guy," Queen said. "I love him to death. When he went in for a quarterback sneak, I got a few words in with Joe. We know how it gets between us; we’re competitive. We always want to be great. We always want to win. So, I know it’s going to be a fun rivalry all the way until the time that we’re done."

Meanwhile, Burrow had one of the toughest games of his young career. He was continuously knocked to the turf, forced him to throw off his back foot and had him running for his life for much of the afternoon.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 183 yards with an interception. He was also sacked seven times, absorbed 15 hits and lost a fumble.

"I prayed about it, and that’s just what I really wanted. I knew when I got drafted and Joe got drafted that we were going to be seeing each other twice a year," Queen said. "So, it’s the start of a great rivalry. I’m glad I got the first win out of it.”

Burrow took responsibility for his team's struggles even though it was obvious his offensive line was overwhelmed by the Ravens' pass rush. Five of the Ravens' defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Jimmy Smith — managed a sack.

“They were bringing a lot of different blitz looks," Burrow said. "They brought some ‘Cover Zero’ that I personally didn’t handle well. One positive on the day is our defense played really, really well. They played their tails off for us, and we’ve just got to give them a better showing on the offensive end.”

The Ravens have been impressed with Queen, who was the 28th overall selection in this year's draft. Even though there were no preseason games, Queen immediately was thrust into the starting lineup at middle linebacker and has quickly become a three-down player.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is excited about Queen's progress, especially in zone coverage — an area where rookies traditionally struggle.

"He did a really good job in coverage across the board," Harbaugh said. "I believe he had an interception, too. Didn’t he? Didn’t he have an interception? Oh, two fumble recoveries. There you go, I’m losing my mind here.

"But he was all over the field. I just thought he was better in coverage. I thought he did a really good job after the first completion. He did a good job manning Zone Coverage, and he just played a really solid game.”