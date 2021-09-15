September 15, 2021
Ravens-Raiders Have Impressive TV Ratings

Baltimore loses to Las Vegas in Week 1.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Raiders matchup on Monday Night Football was must-see TV.

The game averaged 15.3 million viewers on ABC+ESPN+E2, an increase of 59% from last year's doubleheader on ESPN alone, and the most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game since 2013  — Philadelphia at Washington garnered 16.5 million viewers.  

The combined tally for ESPN and ABC topped two of last season’s three simulcasts on the two networks.

Las Vegas beat Baltimore 33-27 in a thrilling overtime game.

Overall, the NFL's Week 1 games averaged 17.4 million viewers, an increase of 7% year-to-year on TV+Digital and the 2nd-highest Week 1 viewership over the last 5 seasons (2017-2021, behind 2019)

NFL games ranked as the top 6 telecasts for the Monday-Sunday broadcast week.

In addition, 23.2 billion total minutes were consumed; largest Week 1 minutes total since 2016

The two National windows on Sunday drew 6.3 billion total minutes, the highest on record for a Week 1 National window (records date back to 1988)

Thursday Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered 26.4M viewers, ranking as NBC's most-watched Kickoff game since 2015.

NBC averaged 22.8 million viewers for its Thursday/Sunday games (driven by Kickoff), up 11% from year to year. 

