Ravens-Raiders MNF Pregame Notes

The Ravens made several moves hours before the Week 1 kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

— Baltimore promoted defensive back Anthony Levine and nose tackle Justin Ellis off their practice squad. The Ravens needed depth in the secondary with Marcus Peters out of the season, and on the defensive line with Derek Wolfe ruled out for this game.

— Ravens running backs Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon are also active, meaning Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were not promoted and will have to wait at least a week to make their debut.

Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee), Gus Edwards (knee), and Justice Hill (Achilles) to season-ending injuries.

— Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs, who led the team with 1,065 yards rushing last season, was listed as questionable and went through his team’s walk-through practice and reportedly is feeling better.

— The Ravens other inactive players are cornerback Jimmy Smith, safety Ar'Darius Washington, linebacker Daelin Hayes, guard Ben Cleveland and defensive end Wolfe.

Smith (ankle) and Daelin Hayes (knee) were questionable on the injury report. The Ravens will likely have to use a defensive back to guard Waller because of his ability to get downfield.

Smith would have likely covered Raiders' tight end Darren Waller, so defensive coordinator Don Martindale will have to make some adjustments.

Cleveland missed time in training camp with a concussion. Washington is an undrafted rookie that made the final roster but needs more experience in coverage. '

— The Ravens only had 51 on the roster because of the practice squad call-ups.

— Ravens’ starting offensive line in warmups were left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Tyre Phillips center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva

— Only three of the Ravens' eight draft picks are active — linebacker Odafe Oweh, safety Brandon Stephens and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is on the IR, Cornerback Shaun Wade and fullback Ben Mason are no longer with the team.

The Raiders inactive are quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Richie Incognito, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive end Clelin Ferrell

.