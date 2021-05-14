Ravens Season Opener in Las Vegas Is A Pricey Trip for Fans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. ‚— Ravens fans have traveled well over the years.

It's easy to tell how many Baltimore fans are in attendance at away games by the sound of the traditional "O" during the National Anthem.

With fans allowed back in the stands for the 2021 season, there will be opportunities to visiting opposing cities across the nation.

The Ravens play in a prime destination for the regular-season opener when they travel to Las Vegas for a Monday Night Football matchup.

However, it will be costly for fans to attend that game.

The average ticket price $944, according to ticket broker Vivid Seats. The second-highest price of any game this season behind the Buccanneers at New England on Oct, 3, which costs $1,.376.

The other highest price games — all in Las Vegas — are:

Chiefs at Raiders on Nov. 14: $823

Eagles at Raiders on Oct. 24: $673

Bears at Raiders on Oct. 10: $653

Dolphins at Raiders on Sept. 26: $603

The Ravens will compete against two former players in Las Vegas — defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Willi Snead.

Ngakoue is intrigued by the matchup judging from a social media post:

The Ravens other away games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. Baltimore fans flocked to Miami for the season-opener in 2019.

For the eighth time in team history – and the second consecutive season – the Ravens will appear on Monday Night Football twice (at Las Vegas and vs. Indianapolis).