Ravens-Raiders Week 1 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens travel to Las Vegas for the 2021 regular-season opener on Monday night.

Here's the Fantasy outlook for the latest matchup, according to SI expert Michael Fabiano.

Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Raiders: Derek Carr: Carr finished as the QB12 last season, but he remained little more than a late-round choice in most traditional fantasy drafts. I’d keep him out of starting lineups this week, as the veteran goes up against a Ravens defense that surrendered a mere seven touchdown passes and 16.4 fantasy points a game to opposing home quarterbacks a season ago. Carr is a fade for me this week.

Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Ravens: Gus Edwards: Everyone jump on the Gus Bus! The loss of J.K. Dobbins (knee) leaves Edwards as the top back in a Ravens offense that ran the ball more than 55 percent of the time last season, and a matchup in Las Vegas is very positive. Opposing road runners destroyed the Silver & Black, averaging 4.8 yards per rush and the fourth-most PPR fantasy points (28.9 PPG) a season ago.

Sit of the Week

Raiders: Josh Jacobs: Jacobs was a top-eight fantasy back last season, but he lost some luster when the Raiders added Kenyan Drake as a free agent. While he'll still be in countless starting fantasy lineups this week, I'd temper expectations against the Ravens. Their defense allowed an average of just 88.8 yards per game on the ground to backs last year, and Jacobs won't do much as a receiver

Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Raiders: Daniel Carlson: Carlson was one of the top kickers in fantasy football a season ago, ranking third in fantasy points behind Jason Sanders and Koo. However, he could have a tough start to this season, and the Raiders will host a Ravens defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers in 2020.