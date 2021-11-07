Ravens Rally Past Vikings in Overtime

BALTIMORE — The Ravens got off to a miserable start against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was out of sync and the defense allowed a couple of big plays that amounted to an early double-digit deficit.

Perhaps, Baltimore needed a wake-up call after its bye.

Jackson, though, found his rhythm and the Baltimore defenders did a much better job tackling and keeping the pressure on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Justin Tucker hit a 36-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in overtime to give the Ravens a 34-31 victory. Baltimore improved to 6-2 on the season and is sitting pretty in the AFC playoff race.

“I’d rather not be behind," Jackson said. "I’d rather just step on the gas and just keep going, just keep scoring. I’d rather not be playing from behind. But our team, we’re fighters. We believe in each other. We’ve got faith. We were just talking about that in [the locker room]. We’ve just got to keep it going. Hopefully, we won’t be in any more overtime games.”

Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Marquise Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards

After trailing by 14 points, the Ravens tied the game 24-24 on a one-handed catch by Devin Duvernay on a 5-yard pass from Jackson.

Baltimore then took its first lead, 31-24, on a 1-yard run by Le'Veon Bell, who scored his second touchdown of the season.

However, Minnesota marched down the field and tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen with just over a minute left.

Jackson was intercepted on the first possession of overtime, but the Vikings could not take advantage.

That set up Tucker's game-winning kick.

Tucker is now 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts in overtime in his career.

Cousins had modest numbers and was 17 of 28 for 187 yards with two touchdowns.

The Ravens entered the game with the NFL's worst pass defense and they struggled early before making the proper adjustments with their coverage and pressure.

On the Vikings' first possession, Cousins threw a 50-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson, who run past cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark.

Then, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook eluded a half dozen Ravens defenders for a 66-yard gain on a third-and=1 deep in his own territory. A pass interference penalty on Chris Board in the end zone gave the Vikings a new set of downs and Cousins scored from 1-yad to boost the lead to 14-3.

Baltimore has allowed eight plays of 40-plus yards this season, the most in the NFL. They allowed plays of that many yards just nine times in the past four years.

The Ravens defense settled down after the first two drives and did a solid job containing the Vikings, who entered the game ranked seventh in the league with 394.7 yards per game.

Minnesota was playing without four starters on defense — defensive end Danielle Hunter, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Harrison Smith

Mark Andrews dropped a potential touchdown on Baltimore's opening drive.

The Ravens managed a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half on a short pass from Jackson to Devonta Freeman that cut the margin to 17-10 at the break. That play was helped by a 42-yard pass interference penalty on Minnesota that gave Baltimore the ball on the 5.

Kene Nwangwu ran back the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards for a score.

The Ravens responded on the ensuing drive when Jackson found Pat Ricard for a 1-yard touchdown that pulled them to within 24-17.

Jackson finished with 120 yards on the ground.