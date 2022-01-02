Ravens-Rams Week 17 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not healthy to play Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, which means Tyler Huntley will make his third career start.

Jackson had not played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. Jackson returned to practice Wednesday but he had a noticeable limp and he shut down the following two days.

Huntley also returned to practice this week after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson was ruled inactive.

"I had some tough symptoms," Huntley said. "It really hit me that Friday. It hurt that I couldn’t go to the game, and then, too, it was Christmas when I found out I was positive, so it was a tough little weekend for me. But I’m feeling way better now, and I’m happy that I’m just with the team, for sure.”

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

The Ravens hoping to avoid the first five-game losing streak in the John Harbaugh era that began in 2008.

Playoff Scenarios

Baltimore is mired in a four-game losing streak and likely needs to beat both the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

The Ravens would be eliminated from winning the AFC North with either a loss to the Rams or a Bengals win over the Chiefs.

The Ravens would be eliminated from overall playoff contention with a loss to Rams and wins by the Dolphins over the Titans, Raiders over the Colts, and Chargers over the Broncos.

Purple on Purple

The Ravens are wearing a purple jersey with purple pants for just the fourth time in franchise history.

Baltimore most recently wore that enable in a 27-13 victory over the New York Giants last season.

Moves

Rookie linebacker Daelin Hayes was placed on injured reserve for the second time and was replaced on the 53-man roster by offensive tackle David Sharpe, who was signed off the practice squad.

The Ravens also elevated safety Tony Jefferson and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith for the game against the Rams. Cornerback Robert Jackson was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Here are the Ravens and Rams inactives.