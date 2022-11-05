Rashod Bateman Only Player Ruled Out for Ravens Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the only Ravens player ruled out for the Week 9 Monday night game against the Saints,

However, tight end Mark Andrews is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Running back Gus Edwards is also listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was a full participant and he could make his season debut after missing the past eight weeks with an Achilles injury. However, Bowser was non-commital about playing.

“If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," Bowser said after Saturday's practice.

Fellow outside linebacker David Ojabo, who also had an injured Achillies, could make his NFL debut on Monday night.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice but is expected to play.

"You’re probably getting the sense I’m not going to give you any injury information today, because it’s not in our best interest as I see it right now," coach John Harbaugh said. "Or, I don’t remember; one of the two.”

Lineback Josh Bynes (quad) also will be to play.

The other Ravens players listed as questionable are:

Outside linebacker Malik Harrison (foot)

Tackle/guard Patrick Mekari (back)

Cornerback Marcus Peters (rest/quad/knee)

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin)

Linebacker Chase Hansen (knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) have been ruled out for the Saints.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable

“We’re gonna keep looking at him tomorrow, see where he’s at. But I think he’s improving," Saints coach Dennis Allen said about Landry.