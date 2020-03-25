RavenCountry
Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal.

General manager Eric DeCosta has maintained the Ravens' long traditions of re-signing their own key players. In addition to Moore, he was able to recently reach agreements with four other of the team’s unrestricted free agents — defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine Sr.

Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Moore will have an opportunity to play a bigger role in the offense next season with the loss of receiver Seth Roberts to free agency. Moore and Willie Snead are expected to be two of the team's sure-handed receivers that can help move the chains.

"Whether it's Willie or whether it's Chris, their roles become very big, especially in third down, because in third down we're usually in with three wide receivers in the game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this season. "And those guys have to be ready, and I think with these guys, they understand that it's about us moving the ball and getting touchdowns. 

"And you always know that in this league in close ball games in the end, it's always going to come down to somebody is going to have to make a play in the pass game to win a game or put you in a position to win a game. They all understand that, and they all have that mindset.”

News

Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster. Here are three questions as we look ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

Dillon88

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

Bad3691

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich