Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal.

General manager Eric DeCosta has maintained the Ravens' long traditions of re-signing their own key players. In addition to Moore, he was able to recently reach agreements with four other of the team’s unrestricted free agents — defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine Sr.

Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Moore will have an opportunity to play a bigger role in the offense next season with the loss of receiver Seth Roberts to free agency. Moore and Willie Snead are expected to be two of the team's sure-handed receivers that can help move the chains.

"Whether it's Willie or whether it's Chris, their roles become very big, especially in third down, because in third down we're usually in with three wide receivers in the game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this season. "And those guys have to be ready, and I think with these guys, they understand that it's about us moving the ball and getting touchdowns.

"And you always know that in this league in close ball games in the end, it's always going to come down to somebody is going to have to make a play in the pass game to win a game or put you in a position to win a game. They all understand that, and they all have that mindset.”