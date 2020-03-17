Ravens Re-Sign DT Justin Ellis to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal, according to reports.

Baltimore signed Ellis and Domata Peko prior to its Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans to help offset the injuries to fellow defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Daylon Mack.

Ellis appeared in four games with the Ravens and finished with six tackles. He can provide valuable depth on the defensive line.

Ellis also spent five seasons with the Raiders. He had 119 tackles in 66 games for Oakland. Ellis has dealt with a knee injury and was on IR before he was released by the Raiders with an injury settlement on Oct. 8.

He fits into Baltimore's plan of re-stocking the defensive line this offseason.

The Ravens made the first big splash by acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Just days later, general manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

The addition of Brockers and Calais Campbell with veteran Brandon Williams and Chris Wormley will give the Ravens one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the NFL.

This also means DeCosta will let nose tackle Michael Pierce test the free-agent market.