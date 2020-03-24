The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal.

Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

"Levine is a great leader. Anthony Levine does a great job of kind of spearheading [special teams]," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's the big veteran there, along with the Wolfpack. We have a couple of older veterans, too, that came back. So, we expect to be really good, and we work hard at it. It was a good game for us on special teams.”

Levine, who was 0riginally signed with the Packers as a restricted free agent on May 3, 2010, He was later signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Sept. 3, 2012 and promoted to the full roster two months later.

Levine was second player re-signed by the Ravens after the team also signed cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal.

In 2019, Levine recorded six special teams tackles, which was tied for second on the team. He also added eight tackles from scrimmage, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

From 2012-18, Levine has been a key playmaker on Baltimore's special teams unit which ranked in the NFL's Top 6 in the annual report by senior writer Rick Gosselin, seen around the league as a special teams measuring stick.

Levine has also played in 112 consecutive games for the Ravens, third among the team's active players behind Sam Koch (224) and Justin Tucker (128).