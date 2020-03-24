RavenCountry
Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levin Sr. to One-Year Deal

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal.

Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise. 

"Levine is a great leader. Anthony Levine does a great job of kind of spearheading [special teams]," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's the big veteran there, along with the Wolfpack. We have a couple of older veterans, too, that came back. So, we expect to be really good, and we work hard at it. It was a good game for us on special teams.”

Levine, who was 0riginally signed with the Packers as a restricted free agent on May 3, 2010, He was later signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Sept. 3, 2012 and promoted to the full roster two months later. 

Levine was second player re-signed by the Ravens after the team also signed cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal.

In 2019, Levine recorded six special teams tackles, which was tied for second on the team. He also added eight tackles from scrimmage, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

From 2012-18, Levine has been a key playmaker on Baltimore's special teams unit which ranked in the NFL's Top 6 in the annual report by senior writer Rick Gosselin, seen around the league as a special teams measuring stick.

Levine has also played in 112 consecutive games for the Ravens, third among the team's active players behind Sam Koch (224) and Justin Tucker (128).

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich