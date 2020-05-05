Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Pernell McPhee

Pernell McPhee was enjoying a renaissance with his career in his second stint with the Baltimore Ravens and now he'll have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact with another one-year deal.

McPhee was second on the team with three sacks before his season was cut short because of a triceps injury he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20. McPhee also recorded 19 tackles and one pass defensed over his seven games.

"I just have to be me," McPhee said about his role on the Ravens' defense. "I just have to keep evaluating myself and go out and make more plays for my teammates – just keep putting it on the young guys about watching film and staying connected in the game, and as we go out there on the practice field, visualize the practice as games, because practices are games.

"It's just when Sundays come, we get to tackle each other and slam them to the ground and be really, really violent.”

McPhee provides the Ravens with an edge rusher — a position the team did not address in the 2020 NFL Draft. McPhee will be part of a rotation that also includes second-year player Jaylon Ferguson and Jihad Ward, who also re-signed with the team in March.

Baltimore inked McPhee to a one-year deal last offseason in hopes he could regain some of his production he had with a previous stint with the team. McPhee had a breakout season with the Ravens in 2014 with 7.5 sacks.

That performance led to a lucrative deal in Chicago where he production began to tail off. He had six sacks in 2015, four in both 2016 and 2017 and none in 2018 for the Redskins.

Now, the Ravens are banking on McPhee to maintain the production he enjoyed last year.