Ravens Re-Sign Safety Geno Stone

Stone will compete for playing time behind Chuck Clark

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Geno Stone keeps playing his way onto the Ravens roster. 

Stone signed his exclusive rights free agent tender earlier this week.

Last season, Stone appeared in 15 games on special teams. He also made one start and played 218 snaps at safety, finishing with 21 tackles, one interception, one passed defensed and one quarterback hit.

He will battle for playing time behind strong safety Chuck Clark this season. 

Stone had a topsy-turvy career in Baltimore thus far. 

Stone was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived on Oct. 18 but signed to the practice squad two days later. 

Stone was signed to Baltimore's 53-man roster from the practice squad on Nov. 17, 2020, but he was waived again just over a month later. 

Stone was claimed off waivers by the Texans and was placed on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List on Dec. 29, 2020. He was later re-signed by Baltimore on March 23., 2021.

Now, he will get a chance to compete for more meaningful playing time. 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

News

