Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal.

This means Smith will continue to provide a key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team.

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Coach John Harbaugh certainly wanted him back in the fold.

"I want to re-sign Jimmy Smith. He’s the one free agent, I think, in the back end," Harbaugh said.

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market.

Smith, 31, has only played a full season just twice over his nine-year career.

In addition to injuries, he has also been suspended twice by the NFL for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and "improper conduct" toward a former girlfriend.

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. Smith's price tag met expectations of the $7-million range per year he expected in free agency. The Ravens already created $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr, which helped open the door to re-sign Smith.

"The Ravens know how much I love them, and I know how much the Ravens love me, and I went through some stuff," Smith said. "It could have easily gone both ways, so I’m excited and happy to still be here.”

General manager Eric DeCosta has already invested heavily in the secondary. Cornerbacks Tavon Young and Marcus Peters, in addition to safety Chuck Clark, have already signed contract extensions over the past year.

Smith will continue to play a key role with the team.