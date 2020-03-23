RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal.

This means Smith will continue to provide a key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team.

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Coach John Harbaugh certainly wanted him back in the fold. 

"I want to re-sign Jimmy Smith. He’s the one free agent, I think, in the back end," Harbaugh said.

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market. 

Smith, 31, has only played a full season just twice over his nine-year career. 

In addition to injuries, he has also been suspended twice by the NFL for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and "improper conduct" toward a former girlfriend.

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. Smith's price tag met expectations of the $7-million range per year he expected in free agency. The Ravens already created $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr, which helped open the door to re-sign Smith.

"The Ravens know how much I love them, and I know how much the Ravens love me, and I went through some stuff," Smith said. "It could have easily gone both ways, so I’m excited and happy to still be here.”

General manager Eric DeCosta has already invested heavily in the secondary. Cornerbacks Tavon Young and Marcus Peters, in addition to safety Chuck Clark, have already signed contract extensions over the past year.

Smith will continue to play a key role with the team.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_