De’Anthony Thomas Inks One-Year Deal with Ravens

The Ravens re-signed punt returner/wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal.

He was added to the team's 53-man roster in Week 10 and appeared in eight games.

"He's done everything right," special team coach Chris Horton said last season. "And I know he hasn't had a big punt return yet, but you know what? Those things are going to happen for us. He's doing everything we've asked of him, and everything has to happen right the right way.

"You look at punt returns and when they happen, it has to be the right ball. It has to be a ball that we can return, and he's making great decisions while he's back there.”

Thomas played primarily on special teams and returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.)

He'll have an opportunity to compete for the full-time job in 2020.

Thomas also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Thomas made an immediate impact.

He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after recording 156 punt-return yards against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 14, 2014, ranking as the second-highest single-game total in Chiefs history.

Thomas set career highs in receiving yards (156), rushing yards (113), kickoff return yards (428) and punt return yards (405, including an 81-yard touchdown) as a rookie in 2014 with Kansas City.

He's also earned the confidence of Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

"De’Anthony has done a good job," Harbaugh said earlier in the year.