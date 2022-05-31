Ravens Ready for Second Round of Voluntary Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — More players could be rolling in for the second round of voluntary workouts for the Ravens.

The team had numerous players miss the practices last week, mostly because of injuries.

It's uncertain whether Lamar Jackson will arrive at the practice facility at Owings Mills. Jackson missed last week's practice, but coach John Harbaugh was happy with the way the other players worked

"It’s a fast practice with no contact, which is always a little bit of a challenge," Harbaugh said. "And our guys have done a really good job of that yesterday and today – of making it fast, executing, trying to make the right calls, play with good technique and then not run into each other. It’s not as easy as it sounds. So, I thought the guys did a good job with that. We’ve got a long way to go as a football team, for sure, in pretty much every area, but the guys are working at it.”

In addition to Jackson, the other notable players that did not practice last week were: Other players missing included J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, David Ojabo, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser, Nick Boyle, Ja’Wuan James, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley, Jaylon Ferguson, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Marcus Williams, Iman Marshall, Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Several of those players will also start training camp on the PUP list because of injuries.

However, the Ravens hope to get their first look at Williams and Fuller in the near future. Both players signed as free agents this offseason.

“You’re looking for guys … We tell them, ‘We’re not competing against each other.’ There’s no physical contest out here at all – that’s what they’ve got to understand," Harbaugh said. "You’re competing against your ability to execute and to move and to communicate and to have perfect technique, at high speed, without running into each other. So, that’s what you kind of look for.

"I like to see crispness; I like to see execution. I would think Day Two compared to Day Four will be different, compared to Day 10; we should see a lot of improvement.”

