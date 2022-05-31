Skip to main content

Ravens Ready for Second Round of Voluntary Workouts

Baltimore hosts OTA this week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — More players could be rolling in for the second round of voluntary workouts for the Ravens.

The team had numerous players miss the practices last week, mostly because of injuries.

It's uncertain whether Lamar Jackson will arrive at the practice facility at Owings Mills. Jackson missed last week's practice, but coach John Harbaugh was happy with the way the other players worked

"It’s a fast practice with no contact, which is always a little bit of a challenge," Harbaugh said. "And our guys have done a really good job of that yesterday and today – of making it fast, executing, trying to make the right calls, play with good technique and then not run into each other. It’s not as easy as it sounds. So, I thought the guys did a good job with that. We’ve got a long way to go as a football team, for sure, in pretty much every area, but the guys are working at it.”

In addition to Jackson, the other notable players that did not practice last week were: Other players missing included J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, David Ojabo, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser, Nick Boyle, Ja’Wuan James, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley, Jaylon Ferguson, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Marcus Williams, Iman Marshall, Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Several of those players will also start training camp on the PUP list because of injuries.

However, the Ravens hope to get their first look at Williams and Fuller in the near future. Both players signed as free agents this offseason.

“You’re looking for guys … We tell them, ‘We’re not competing against each other.’ There’s no physical contest out here at all – that’s what they’ve got to understand," Harbaugh said. "You’re competing against your ability to execute and to move and to communicate and to have perfect technique, at high speed, without running into each other. So, that’s what you kind of look for. 

"I like to see crispness; I like to see execution. I would think Day Two compared to Day Four will be different, compared to Day 10; we should see a lot of improvement.”

hi-res-c40737d6856802b7ae99c0fca5910f68_crop_north
News

Ravens Will Still Lean on Leadership of Chuck Clark

By Todd KarpovichMay 30, 2022
61ad743ed42e4669aac36148b275dd8e
News

Ravens Young Wide Receivers Will Get Chance to Shine

By Todd KarpovichMay 29, 2022
QJQO4UYAZVHCDHGAZ4EQ2JZLP4
News

Ravens Still Facing Questions With Pass Rush

By Todd KarpovichMay 29, 2022
1192741298
News

Early Impressions: Ravens Like Their Revamped Secondary

By Todd KarpovichMay 28, 2022
1394321114.0
News

Ravens Rookie Kyle Hamilton 'Breakout Candidate for 2022'

By Todd KarpovichMay 28, 2022
lamar-jackson-ravens
News

Lamar Jackson Speaks Out On OTAs

By Todd KarpovichMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17253445
News

Are Ravens Going to Run Offense Like It's 2019?

By Todd KarpovichMay 27, 2022
RY4NMDPCSNKTPHNA5DEW5TMNAA
News

Ravens On 'Very Big Mission' to Create More Turnovers

By Todd KarpovichMay 27, 2022