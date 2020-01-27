RavenMaven
Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Depth Chart: 

Starters: Marquise Brown and Willie Snead

Backups: Miles Boykin, Jaleel Scott, Chris Moore, Antoine Wesley, Seth Roberts, De'Anthony Thomas and Sean Modster

Unrestricted Free Agents: Moore, Roberts and Thomas.

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis:  Rookie Marquise Brown was the top wide receiver with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season.  A full offseason to get healthy could bode well for Brown and the Ravens because he was able to get behind opposing secondaries even with the injury. 

Willie Snead was third on the team with 31 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns and was a solid blocker for the record-setting running attack. In October, Snead signed a one-year extension worth $6 million through 2020.

Seth Roberts had an uneven season with 21 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He could be allowed to test the free-agent market. Rookie third-round pick Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns) had a strong training camp but he needs more seasoning and experience. 

Prediction: The Ravens will look to add another playmaker at this position in the offseason. The 2020 NFL Draft is stocked with talent at wide receiver and Baltimore could find value in the later rounds. It's doubtful GM Eric DeCosta would use a first-round pick on a receiver in consecutive years, especially with some of the other holes on the roster. 

The team will also look at the free-agent market. Some of the most appealing names include A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), Robby Anderson, (New York Jets), Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs), Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys).

As opposing defenses turn their attention to stopping the Ravens' dominant ground attack, an effective passing game will be even more crucial. Quarterback Lamar Jackson plans to spend the offseason further working on his mechanics. 

 

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Jackson, Ravens Teammates Have Solid Showing in Pro-Bowl Victory

Lamar Jackson shined on the big stage. The Ravens quarterback was 16-of-23 for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.(104.4 passer rating). Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was the recipient of one of those scores on with a three-yard reception in the end zone. Overall, the Ravens had 12 players appear in the game, the most of any team. Baltimore's coaching staff, including John Harbaugh, also led the AFC team.

Todd Karpovich

Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. Bryant now want to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Former Ravens Receiver Anquan Boldin Helps Deliver Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy

Former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin helped deliver the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami. Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, played a key role in the Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII champion.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Final Grades

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs. However, the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round. Here are Baltimore' final grades.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Takes Center Stage at Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson has the charisma that makes him naturally entertaining in front of the camera. During the season, he mesmerized defenses with his jukes and spin moves, or finding receivers in the back or corners of the end zone. In short he was a human, highlight reel. This week, Jackson took center stage at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jackson was mic'd up during practice and had some several light moments with teammates.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye. The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early in the playoffs. One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years. Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.  While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Yanda's Future Looms Large for Ravens

The potential retirement of Marshal Yanda looms large over the Ravens' offseason.Should the eight-time, Pro Bowl offensive lineman decide to step away, the Ravens would have a huge void to fill. Even Yanda has't decided whether he will return for his 14th season. For now, he is just enjoying his time at the Pro Bowl in Orlando with 11 of his teammates.

Todd Karpovich

by

Theronimo