Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Depth Chart:

Starters: Marquise Brown and Willie Snead

Backups: Miles Boykin, Jaleel Scott, Chris Moore, Antoine Wesley, Seth Roberts, De'Anthony Thomas and Sean Modster

Unrestricted Free Agents: Moore, Roberts and Thomas.

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: Rookie Marquise Brown was the top wide receiver with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. A full offseason to get healthy could bode well for Brown and the Ravens because he was able to get behind opposing secondaries even with the injury.

Willie Snead was third on the team with 31 receptions for 339 yards and five touchdowns and was a solid blocker for the record-setting running attack. In October, Snead signed a one-year extension worth $6 million through 2020.

Seth Roberts had an uneven season with 21 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He could be allowed to test the free-agent market. Rookie third-round pick Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns) had a strong training camp but he needs more seasoning and experience.

Prediction: The Ravens will look to add another playmaker at this position in the offseason. The 2020 NFL Draft is stocked with talent at wide receiver and Baltimore could find value in the later rounds. It's doubtful GM Eric DeCosta would use a first-round pick on a receiver in consecutive years, especially with some of the other holes on the roster.

The team will also look at the free-agent market. Some of the most appealing names include A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), Robby Anderson, (New York Jets), Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs), Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys).

As opposing defenses turn their attention to stopping the Ravens' dominant ground attack, an effective passing game will be even more crucial. Quarterback Lamar Jackson plans to spend the offseason further working on his mechanics.