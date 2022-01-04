Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Refrain: Lamar Jackson Could Play This Week

    Baltimore QB is dealing with an ankle injury.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since injuring his ankle Week 14 against the Browns, has a chance to play in the regular-season finale against the Steelers. 

    “He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” coach John Harbaugh said.

    Although, the Ravens have expressed optimism that Jackson could return to the lineup each week after he was injured. However, he has just practiced one time since suffering the injury on Nov. 28.

    Tyler Huntley has played two games in Jackson's absence and Josh Johnson has played one. The Ravens lost all three of those games and have dropped five straight overall.

    Baltimore is still alive for the postseason.

    Here are the scenarios for the Ravens to make the playoffs

    • Ravens beat Steelers

    Read More

    • Colts lose at Jaguars
    • Dolphins lose vs Patriots
    • Chargers lose at Raiders

    "We obviously are moving into this game against Pittsburgh, our last game of the season, and we need to win it," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s going to be our focus, 100% – everything we can do to play our best football this game coming up. It’s been a crazy stretch. It’s been a tough five-game stretch here without a win. So, we want to win. That’s what we’re going to try to do, everything we can do to get that done."

    After leading the Ravens to an 8-3 start, Jackson did have some struggles.

    Over his past five games, including the Week 14 matchup with the Browns when he was injured in the first quarter, Jackson completed 100 of 157 pass attempts (63.7%) for 939 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (71.6 rating). He was sacked 17 times.

    Nonetheless, Jackson is still the Ravens franchise quarterback and the two sides will get back to the bargaining table this offseason to work out a long-term deal. Jackson could be looking for a deal in excess of $40 million per season, so the Ravens do have a big decision to make. 

    download (3)
    News

    Ravens Refrain: Lamar Jackson Could Play This Week

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_17300809
    News

    Ravens Focused on Beating Steelers, Not Playoff Scenarios

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17443424
    News

    Huntley Shows Potential But Ravens Offense Runs Through Jackson

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17443355
    News

    Ravens Can Still Make Playoffs But Not Strong Enough for Super Bowl Run This Season

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17443299
    News

    Ravens Week 17 Report Card Vs.Rams

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17443135
    News

    Close Losses Will Haunt Ravens This Offseason

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17442771
    News

    Ravens Fall Just Short Against Rams, Playoff Hopes on Life Support

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17252926
    News

    Oweh, McPhee Among Several Ravens Out Against Rams

    Jan 2, 2022