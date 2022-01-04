Ravens Refrain: Lamar Jackson Could Play This Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since injuring his ankle Week 14 against the Browns, has a chance to play in the regular-season finale against the Steelers.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Although, the Ravens have expressed optimism that Jackson could return to the lineup each week after he was injured. However, he has just practiced one time since suffering the injury on Nov. 28.

Tyler Huntley has played two games in Jackson's absence and Josh Johnson has played one. The Ravens lost all three of those games and have dropped five straight overall.

Baltimore is still alive for the postseason.

Here are the scenarios for the Ravens to make the playoffs

Ravens beat Steelers

Colts lose at Jaguars

Dolphins lose vs Patriots

Chargers lose at Raiders

"We obviously are moving into this game against Pittsburgh, our last game of the season, and we need to win it," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s going to be our focus, 100% – everything we can do to play our best football this game coming up. It’s been a crazy stretch. It’s been a tough five-game stretch here without a win. So, we want to win. That’s what we’re going to try to do, everything we can do to get that done."

After leading the Ravens to an 8-3 start, Jackson did have some struggles.

Over his past five games, including the Week 14 matchup with the Browns when he was injured in the first quarter, Jackson completed 100 of 157 pass attempts (63.7%) for 939 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (71.6 rating). He was sacked 17 times.

Nonetheless, Jackson is still the Ravens franchise quarterback and the two sides will get back to the bargaining table this offseason to work out a long-term deal. Jackson could be looking for a deal in excess of $40 million per season, so the Ravens do have a big decision to make.