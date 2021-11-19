Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Hindsight: Do Ravens Regret Letting Matt Judon Sign With Patriots?

    Linebacker is having career-year.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens decided the price for linebacker Matt Judon was too hefty and let him enter the free-agent market.

    Judon signed a four-year, $56 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, with the New England Patriots in March.

    "It's hard to leave, but that's what I had to do for my career," Judon said about leaving Baltimore. "It worked out how it was supposed to work out. I think I'm in the best situation possible for my football career."

    He responded with his best season, amassing 10.5 sacks with six games remaining. The Patriots (7-4) have won five straight games and are a threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. 

    There are questions about whether Judon would have been able to accumulate that many sacks in the Ravens system. Prior to this year, his career-high for sacks was 9.5 in 2019. 

    Still, the Ravens might be second-guessing their decision to let him go, 

    Read More

    Baltimore has mostly struggled to get to the quarterback this season and are ranked in the bottom third of the league with 19 sacks. Rookie Odafe Oweh leads the team with four sacks, followed by Justin Houston, who has three. 

    Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft from Grand Valley State. He made almost an immediate impact and was named to the Pro Bowl over the past two years.

    Prior to last season, the Ravens designated Judon as their 2020 franchise player. That franchise tag cost the Ravens just over $16 million, and they were not able to reach an extension during the regular season.

    Judon was one of the team's most productive players and finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. 

    The Ravens don't play the Patriots in the regular season, but they could possibly meet in the playoffs.

    Judon would present a huge challenge to his former team. 

    USATSI_17165339
    News

    Hindsight: Do Ravens Regret Letting Matt Judon Sign With Patriots?

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976840
    News

    Ravens Midseason Awards

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13329051
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice. Bozeman Returns

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16937947
    News

    Justin Houston Earns 100th Career Sack, Son Wants Many More

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11015006
    News

    Bears Defense Will Pose A Different Challenge for Ravens

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17143010
    News

    Mark Andrews On Ravens Bouncing Back: 'We’ve Got A Lot of Dogs'

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_11014560
    News

    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Predictions Roundup

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17144358
    News

    Ravens Leave Door Open for Re-Signing Le'Veon Bell

    Nov 17, 2021