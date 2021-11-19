Hindsight: Do Ravens Regret Letting Matt Judon Sign With Patriots?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens decided the price for linebacker Matt Judon was too hefty and let him enter the free-agent market.

Judon signed a four-year, $56 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, with the New England Patriots in March.

"It's hard to leave, but that's what I had to do for my career," Judon said about leaving Baltimore. "It worked out how it was supposed to work out. I think I'm in the best situation possible for my football career."

He responded with his best season, amassing 10.5 sacks with six games remaining. The Patriots (7-4) have won five straight games and are a threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

There are questions about whether Judon would have been able to accumulate that many sacks in the Ravens system. Prior to this year, his career-high for sacks was 9.5 in 2019.

Still, the Ravens might be second-guessing their decision to let him go,

Baltimore has mostly struggled to get to the quarterback this season and are ranked in the bottom third of the league with 19 sacks. Rookie Odafe Oweh leads the team with four sacks, followed by Justin Houston, who has three.

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft from Grand Valley State. He made almost an immediate impact and was named to the Pro Bowl over the past two years.

Prior to last season, the Ravens designated Judon as their 2020 franchise player. That franchise tag cost the Ravens just over $16 million, and they were not able to reach an extension during the regular season.

Judon was one of the team's most productive players and finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits.

The Ravens don't play the Patriots in the regular season, but they could possibly meet in the playoffs.

Judon would present a huge challenge to his former team.