Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday.

Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27.

Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Both of those injuries occurred Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach John Harbaugh said it's still a possibility both Andrews and Edwards could play this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh also said he thinks outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) could make his NFL debut on Sunday. Ojabo is a second-round pick who was considered a first-round talent before tearing his Achilles on his Pro Day in the spring.

“Mark ended up coming out; we warmed him up a little bit longer, and he had three or four periods out there," Harbaugh said. "So, that was that. [Jalyn] Armour-Davis had a little thing in special teams, a muscle deal, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll see how he responds to that. I didn’t see what happened, but he started and then he came off. Gus [Edwards] was out there."

The other players on the first Injury Report were:

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — Hip — Limited

DE Calais Campbell — NIR* – rest — DNP*

OLB Justin Houston — NIR* — rest — DNP*

CB Marcus Peters NIR* – rest — DNP*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul — Ankle — Full

T Ronnie Stanley NIR* – rest — DNP*

The Carolina Panthers Injury Report consisted of:

S Juston Burris — Illness — DNP*

DB Myles Hartsfield — Ankle — DNP*

CB Jaycee Horn — Foot — Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis — Calf — DNP*

LB Frankie Luvu — Illness — DNP*

T Taylor Moton — Elbow — Limited

DT Daviyon Nixon — Illness — DNP*

TE Giovanni Ricci — Neck — Limited

QB PJ Walker — Ankle — DNP*

*NIR = Not Injury Related

*DNP = Did Not Practice