Skip to main content

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers release first injury report.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday.

Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27.

Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Both of those injuries occurred Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach John Harbaugh said it's still a possibility both Andrews and Edwards could play this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh also said he thinks outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) could make his NFL debut on Sunday. Ojabo is a second-round pick who was considered a first-round talent before tearing his Achilles on his Pro Day in the spring.

“Mark ended up coming out; we warmed him up a little bit longer, and he had three or four periods out there," Harbaugh said. "So, that was that. [Jalyn] Armour-Davis had a little thing in special teams, a muscle deal, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll see how he responds to that. I didn’t see what happened, but he started and then he came off. Gus [Edwards] was out there."

The other players on the first Injury Report were:

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — Hip — Limited

DE Calais Campbell — NIR* – rest  — DNP*

OLB Justin Houston — NIR*  — rest — DNP*

CB Marcus Peters NIR* – rest — DNP*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul — Ankle — Full

Scroll to Continue

Read More

T Ronnie Stanley NIR* – rest — DNP*

The Carolina Panthers Injury Report consisted of:

S Juston Burris —  Illness — DNP*

DB Myles Hartsfield — Ankle — DNP*

CB Jaycee Horn — Foot — Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis — Calf — DNP*

LB Frankie Luvu — Illness — DNP*

T Taylor Moton — Elbow — Limited

DT Daviyon Nixon — Illness — DNP*

TE Giovanni Ricci — Neck — Limited

QB PJ Walker — Ankle — DNP*

*NIR = Not Injury Related

*DNP = Did Not Practice

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Copy of TandemDiabetes_MarkAndrews4
News

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Role Model for Kids With Diabetes

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_16605247
News

Week 11: Ravens Vs. Panthers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
2d7cc74f2c8d4d9f8b53d0aeb213fb66
News

Tyler Linderbaum NFL's Top Run-Blocking Center for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19381860
News

Ravens Week 11 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19329743
News

Ravens Ready to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

By Todd Karpovich
mtmmltlnqhqmz7cmit3h
News

Ravens Taking Time With Rookies Ojabo & Kolar

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17346157
News

Harbaugh Cautiously Optimistic About Ravens Injured Players Returning

By Todd Karpovich
usatsi_16606269
News

Tee Martin: James Proche 'Maximizing Opportunities' Ravens

By Todd Karpovich