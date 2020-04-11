Ravens Release Ufomba Kamalu After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was released by the Baltimore Ravens hours after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to Baltimore County police.

Kamalu was acquired from the Patriots' practice squad Oct. 25. He was waived in mid-November before being added to Baltimore's practice squad. He never appeared in a game for the Ravens.

Kamalu played two games for New England in 2018. He also appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Houston Texans.

“[He is a] big, strong player. He has played already, at times," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Kamalu when he was acquired from New England. "He’s kind of trying to find his way right now, but we thought he was a good fit. He was a good fit in their system. He’s probably also a good fit in our system, the way he plays with his hands. He’s square. He’s a physical guy. He’s big, and he can move.

"So, it’ll be fun to watch him. He’s versatile. He has played outside linebacker, even, the RUSH position that we have that Pernell [McPhee] was playing. He’s also played down as a five-technique and a defensive end, even a four-technique for them. So, he’s a versatile guy.”

Baltimore County police officers responded to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Rd. just after 10 a.m. on April 8 after receiving a call for a domestic assault. Officers spoke with the victim, who suffered from a visible injury, according to the report.

Officers determined that an argument between the woman and Kamalu escalated into a physical altercation, at which time Kamalu assaulted the woman, causing the injury.

Kamalu was not present at the time officers responded for the incident so a warrant was issued for his arrest the same day and served the following morning.

Kamalu, 27, is charged with second degree assault and was released yesterday on $20,000 bond.

This incident remains under the investigative authority of the Pikesville, Md, Precinct.