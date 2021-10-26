Ravens Remain Even-Keeled About the Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh does not get too high or too low during the NFL season.

He knows that everything can change from week to week.

The Ravens played their best game in a 34-6 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 and then had their worst performance one game later in a 41-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore is 5-2 in its bye week, so there's plenty of football left to decide this season.

"We played our worst game of the season-worst game in a long time – [and the] Bengals played very well," Harbaugh said. "They were very prepared [and] played a great game. So, it’s week-to-week. Just like you said, a week ago, you’re being crowned the best ever, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’

"Now, you want to say, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the pass game? You guys are terrible.’ And we’re like, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us. So, that’s how it works. That’s how the National Football League works."

The Ravens offense has been dominant so far, but the defense is having some struggles especially with tackling.

Baltimore's offense ranks:

Overall: 4th (417.6 yds/game)

Rushing: 4th (149.4)

Passing: 9th (268.1)

Baltimore's defense ranks:

Overall: 24th (382.3 yds/game)

Rushing: 4th (86.1)

Passing: 29th (296.1)

So, the Ravens remain a work in progress, but there is plenty of time for improvement.

"So, we’re going to be somewhere between 15-2 and 5-12 – that’s a guarantee. What we end up being, will be up to us [and] how well we play," Harbaugh said;