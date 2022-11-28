Ravens Report Card Vs. Jaguars in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face more questions after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 17.

Here's their Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was inconsistent for a third straight game but was also let down by a couple of drops. He was 16 of 32 for 254 with a touchdown (87.2 rating). He did throw a 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson. Lamar Jackson ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and converted several third downs. Grade: C

Running backs — Running back Gus Edwards returned to the lineup and had 52 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown. However, Edwards had a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter that led to Jacksonville's go-ahead field goal. Overall, the Ravens ran for 162 yards, but Jackson was responsible for half of that yardage. Kenyan Drake had just two carries and Justice Hill had one. Grade: D

Wide receivers — Tight end Mark Andrews caught four passes for 50 yards but also had a couple of drops. Fellow tight end Josh Oliver had four catches for 76 yards with a touchdown. Otherwise, it was a quiet day for the wideouts except for DeSean Jackson's long reception. Grade: D

Offensive line — This group had a setback when left tackle Ronnie Stanley couldn't play with an ankle injury. However, Pat Mekari did a mostly solid job outside of incurring a penalty. Guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler were effective. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball well but still needs to work on his timing. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive line — The Jaguars had just 38 yards rushing. Calais Campbell had a sack and has 99 for his career. Broderick Washington also had a sack. This unit played the best of all the Ravens' position groups. Grade: B

Linebackers — Inside linebacker Roquan Smith had a team-high eight tackles. Patrick Queen finished with six, but overplayed the ball several times and missed some plays. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser had three tackles with a sack. Grade: B-

Secondary — The group failed to get a stop at the end of the game to preserve the win. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 29 of 37 for 321 yards with three touchdowns. Cornerback Marcus Peters was targeted 8 times and allowed 6 receptions. The safeties were inconsistent. Grade: D

Special Teams

What would the Ravens do without Justin Tucker? The future Hall-of-Fame kicker converted four field goals and accounted for all of the Ravens' points in the first half. Tucker made three short kicks and one from 55 yards. Tucker could not bail them out as his 67-yard attempt fell a yard short as time expired. The coverage was solid, but Jordan Stout has to do better pinning teams deep into their own territory. Returner Devin Duvernay was a non-factor. Grade: B+

Coaching

There will be questions about play-calling on both sides of the ball, but some of the blame has to go on the players who are not performing at a high level. The Ravens failed on a fourth-and-1 that led to a touchdown for the Panthers. The offense struggled with clock management again. Grade: C-