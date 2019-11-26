Ravens Report Card vs. Rams

The Ravens dismantled the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 169 yards with five touchdowns (139.4 passer rating). Rookie Miles Boykin flashed with a pair of receptions for 54 yards. Fellow rookie Marquise had two touchdown receptions. GRADE: A

RUSHING OFFENSE: The Rams were ranked fifth against the run and the Ravens gashed them for 285 yards on the ground. . Mark Ingram had 111 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Jackson had 95 yards on eight carries. GRADE: A

PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens completely dominated Jared Goff, who completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 212 yards with two interceptions (62 passer rating). Marcus Peters had one of those turnovers against his former team, while Jimmy Smith had the other. GRADE: A

RUSH DEFENSE: The Rams trailed the entire night so they could not rely on their running game. The Ravens held them to 22 yards rushing, all by Todd Gurley. Baltimore defensive tackle Michael Pierce did not play and it did not matter. GRADE A

SPECIAL TEAMS: It was a quiet night for this group. Justin Tucker made his only field-goal attempt from 34 yards. Sam Koch had one punt 48 yards. De'Anthony Thomas averaged 15 yards on three punt returns. Coverage was solid. Grade A

COACHING: John Harbaugh has this team playing at an extraordinary high level. Both offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale could be on the short list for a head coaching position next season. Grade A