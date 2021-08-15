Ravens Report Card Vs. Saints

BALTIMORE — The Ravens extended their winning streak to 18 games in the preseason with a 17-14 victory over New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

Here's their report card

Offense

Quarterbacks: Backup quarterback Trace McSorley struggled over his first half of action, and Tyler Huntley was much better in the second half. Huntley managed a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the game. McSorley struggled and was 10 of 17 for 71 yards with an interception (49.8 rating). He also ran for 25 yards on four carries. Huntley was 12 of 16 for 79 yards (85.2 rating). He also ran 7 yards for the game-winning score.

Grade: C

Running Backs: J.K. Dobbins was stuffed for a one-yard loss on a 4th-and-1 midway through the first quarter. Overall, though, the Ravens ran for 190 yards. Tramon Williams had 10 carries for 42, while Ty'Son Williams ran the ball 10 times for 41 yards.

Grade: C

Wide Receivers: This group did not get many opportunities. The Ravens were without wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. Jaylon Moore had two receptions for 32 yards. Devin Duvernay made four receptions for 28 yards. James Proche caught one pass for eight yards.

Grade: D

Offensive Line: The Ravens were missing two offensive linemen — Ronnie Stanley and Kevin Zeitler — and then center Bradley Bozeman was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Ben Powers had matchup problems at left guard. Baltimore allowed two sacks.

Grade: D

Defense

Defensive Line: Justin Madubuike forced a fumble late in the first quarter that was recovered by Chris Board. Madubuike got the start and played effectively. The Saints managed 94 yards on the ground.

Grade: B

Linebackers: Patrick Queen was stellar in coverage and had a tackle for a loss on a screenplay and then managed a sack against Taysom Hill for a 12-yard loss, forcing the Saints to punt. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison forced a fumble at the 8-yard line that was recovered by Elliott. Jaylon Ferguson also flashed in run coverage.

Grade: A

Secondary: Safety Geno Stone had two interceptions. Cornerback Marcus Peters had a solid pass breakup, Safety DeShon Elliott recovered a fumble. This group is full of playmakers. Rookie Shaun Wade also had an interception,

Grade: A

Special Teams: Justin Tucker nailed a 56-yard field goal to give Baltimore a 3-0 lead with 14:16 left in the half. The Ravens manded four plays for minus-3 yards on that scoring drive. Jake Verity also converted field goals from 42 and 53 yards. Devin Gray had two kickoff returns for 46 yards. Proche returned a pair of punts for 14 yards.

Grade: A