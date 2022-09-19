Ravens Report Card Week 2 Vs. Dolphins

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' offense played well but the defense faltered in a 42-38 loss to Miami.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson threw for 318 yards with three touchdowns and had a career-high 79-yard scoring run. He finished 119 yards rushing and set an NFL record for games with 100 or more rushing yards for quarterbacks at 11. It was an MVP-caliber performance Grade: A

Running backs: Jackson had 119 of the Ravens' 155 yards rushing. Kenyon Drake had the second-most carries, finishing with 8 yards on six carries (1.8 ypc). Mike Davis struggled to get short yardage through the first quarter. Davis was held for no gain four times when he needed just one yard to get a first down or a touchdown. He had five carries for four yards. Justice Hill was the only spark with 16 yards on three carries. Grade: D

Wide Receivers: When Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona, Rashod Bateman became the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver. He has lived up to those lofty expectations that come with that title. Bateman finished with seven receptions for 108 yards with a 75-yard score. Mark Andrews caught 11 passes for 104 yards and a score. Demarcus Robinson had his first touchdown reception. Grade: A

Offensive Line: This group did a solid job protecting Jackson and pass blocking, but has struggled to get the run game going. The Ravens put together an 18-play, 10:52 drive in the first quarter but failed to score from the 1- or 2-yard line four consecutive times. A bad snap by center Tyler Linderbaum to Jackson on fourth down killed the drive. Grade: C

Defense

Linebackers: Justin Houston had a sack for the second straight week, but he plays too many snaps and wears down late. Odafe Oweh had one of his worst games with the Ravens and was not a factor. Patrick Queen had five tackles but couldn't make a play late in the game. Grade: D

Defensive line: The Dolphins had 86 yards rushing on 18 carries (4.8 ypc), but they did commit to the run because they were able to throw the ball downfield so effectively. Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell could not pressure Tua Tagovailoa, who picked them apart. The imminent return of Travis Jones could provide a spark. Grade: C-

Secondary: The good news? New safety Marcus Williams had two interceptions and has three in his first two games. The bad news? Everything else. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed time in the second half because of an ongoing groin injury and that hampered the team. Brandon Stephens also missed the game with a quad injury. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton missed a couple of tackles again. Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis played effectively but Damarion Williams also dealt with an injury. Tagovailoa threw for a staggering 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in franchise history with at least 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game. Grade: F

Special Teams

Pro-Bowler Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. Justin Tucker converted a 51-yard field goal. Rookie Jordan Stout had a 36-yard punt but managed to handle a low snap. Coverage was sold. Grade: A

Coaching

Coach John Harbaugh is encouraged that this game occurred in Week 2 and that there is time to correct the issues. The offense was able to score points, but the running game is a concern. The Ravens could not control the clock even with a big lead. The defense needs to spend hours in the film room this week. Grade: C-

