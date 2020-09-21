Ravens Week 2 Report Card Vs. Houston Texans

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans 33-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Here are the grades:

PASSING OFFENSE

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was 18 of 24 for 204 yards with a 1-yard touchdown to fullback Pat Ricard. The offensive line struggled against the Texans pass rush and Jackson was sacked four times. Nonetheless, the third-year quarterback showed poise in the pocket and made key throws when the team needed them. Miles Boykin continues to evolve in his second year and caught 4 of 5 targets for 42 yards. Hollywood Brown led the team with five receptions for 45 yards. Grade B+

RUSHING OFFENSE

The Texans simply had no answer for the Ravens' talented group of running backs. After a slow start, Baltimore imposed its will, scampering for 230 yards on the ground. Gus Edwards, who is second on the depth chart behind Mark Ingram, led the way with 73 yards on 10 carries. Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. He finished with 55 yards on nine carries. Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. He finished with 55 yards on nine carries. Rookie J.K. Dobbins had an impressive 24-yard run where he was able to keep his balance by putting his hand on the turf that led to a key first down late in the game. Jackson also ran for 54 yards on 16 carries. Grade A

PASS DEFENSE

With the exception of wide receiver Brandin Cooks (five receptions, 95 yards), the Texans were not able to execute too many long passes downfield. Marcus Peters managed his first interception of the season with an impressive diving catch. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was 25 of 36 for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception (89.5 rating). The news was not all good. Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury. Anthony Avererett struggled in his absense. Grave B+

RUSHING DEFENSE

The Texans could not get anything going on the ground, finishing with just 51 yards on 17 carries. The Ravens held David Johnson to 34 yards on 11 carries. The defensive line of Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell, and Derek Wolfe were able to collapse the pocket and keep the Texans on their heals. Grade A

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Justin Tucker was key once again, converting field goals from 32, 39, 47 yards, and 20 yards. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche were solid fielding kick-offs and punts. The Ravens also had solid coverage.

COACHING

The Ravens passed their first road test of the season. Coach John Harbaugh had his players fully prepared for a second consecutive week. Greg Roman was able to get the running game cranked up and Don Martindsale brought the pressure on defense, Chris Horton is doing a solid job managing the young players on special teams. Grade A