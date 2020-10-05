Ravens Report Card Vs. Washington Football Team

The Ravens improved to 3-1 with a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 4.

Here are the grades:

Passing Offense — Lamar Jackson completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). Jackson averaged 9.2 yards per pass. He just missed a long completion to Hollywood Brown late in the first half. Tight end Mark Andrews had some uncharacteristic drops this season, but he was solid against Washington, catching all three targets for 47 yards with two touchdowns. Brown led the team with four receptions for 86 yards.

Grade B

Rushing Offense — The Ravens finished with 144 yards on 32 carries. Jackson led the way with a 50-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was effective in spreading out the workload with Gus Edwards (nine carries, 38 yards), Mark Ingram (8 carries, 34 yards )and J.K. Dobbins (five carries, 16 yards). Grade B

Pass Defense — Washingon quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 32 of 45 for 314 yards (90.4 rating). Outside linebacker Matt Judon earned his first two sacks of the season and also had five quarterback hits. Second-year player Jayon Ferguson also had his first sack of the year. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin had 10 receptions for 118 yards. Grade C

Rushing Defense — Washington managed 69 yards on 22 carries (3.1 ypc). The Ravens did a solid job upfront, closing any seams for the Washington running backs to exploit. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had a team-high 12 tackles. Grade B+

Special Teams — Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche do a solid job trying to earn yards after the catch. While Duvernay didn't get any opportunities with kickoffs against Washington, Proche returned three punts for 28 yards. Justin Tucker converted a 46-yard field goal to stay perfect on the season. Sam Koch averaged 47 yards per punt. Grade A

Coaching — The Ravens shook off a disappointing loss to the Chiefs last week with the victory. Head coach John Harbaugh had the team focused. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman called a solid mix of plays. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale called a solid game plan against a rookie quarterback. Grade A