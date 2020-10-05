SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Report Card Vs. Washington Football Team

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens improved to 3-1 with a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 4.

Here are the grades:

Passing Offense — Lamar Jackson completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). Jackson averaged 9.2 yards per pass. He just missed a long completion to Hollywood Brown late in the first half. Tight end Mark Andrews had some uncharacteristic drops this season, but he was solid against Washington, catching all three targets for 47 yards with two touchdowns. Brown led the team with four receptions for 86 yards.
Grade B

Rushing Offense The Ravens finished with 144 yards on 32 carries. Jackson led the way with a 50-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was effective in spreading out the workload with Gus Edwards (nine carries, 38 yards), Mark Ingram (8 carries, 34 yards )and J.K. Dobbins (five carries, 16 yards).  Grade B

Pass Defense  Washingon quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 32 of 45 for 314 yards (90.4 rating). Outside linebacker Matt Judon earned his first two sacks of the season and also had five quarterback hits. Second-year player Jayon Ferguson also had his first sack of the year. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin had 10 receptions for 118 yards. Grade C

Rushing Defense — Washington managed 69 yards on 22 carries (3.1 ypc). The Ravens did a solid job upfront, closing any seams for the Washington running backs to exploit. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had a team-high 12 tackles. Grade B+

Special Teams — Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche do a solid job trying to earn yards after the catch. While Duvernay didn't get any opportunities with kickoffs against Washington, Proche returned three punts for 28 yards. Justin Tucker converted a 46-yard field goal to stay perfect on the season. Sam Koch averaged 47 yards per punt. Grade A

Coaching The Ravens shook off a disappointing loss to the Chiefs last week with the victory. Head coach John Harbaugh had the team focused. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman called a solid mix of plays. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale called a solid game plan against a rookie quarterback. Grade A

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Reaches Another Historic Milestone

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the quickest player in NFL history to record 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing in a 31-17 victory over Washington.

Todd_Karpovich

Three Takeaways from Ravens Victory over Washington

The Ravens did a solid job setting the tone with the running attack, finishing with 144 yards on 32 carries.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Get Back on Track, Surge Past Washington Football Team

The Ravens shook off a disappointing loss to the Chiefs last week with a 31-17 victory over their Beltway rival.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Washington Inactives, Pregame Notes: Fluker Starting for Stanley

The Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is unable to play because of a shoulder injury, opening the door for D.J. Fluker to make his first start of the season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Washington Week 4 Matchups, Prediction

Baltimore has more talent on both sides of the ball than Washington and should be able to exploit several weaknesses

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Poised to Rebound Against Washington

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are looking to put a disappointing performance against the Chiefs behind them with a bounce-back game against Washington in Week 4.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Washington Football Team Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens make the short trip to FedExField for a Week 4 matchup against the aptly named Washington Football Team.

Todd_Karpovich

Washington's Chase Young Ruled Out, Ravens' Stanley questionable

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Schedule Impaced by NFL COVID-19 Cases

The Ravens had to alter their upcoming schedule after several players on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens OC Greg Roman Responds to Getting Away from Run Game

Do the Ravens abandon the run too quickly? That a question that been asked for much of the week following a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Todd_Karpovich